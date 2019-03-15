Legendary Leprechaun Weekend
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Description: The SafeHouse is turning green for our Legendary Leprechaun Weekend - Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at your favorite themed bar and restaurant!
🍀 Free cover for spies who show their Shamrock Shuffle badge! 🍀
Drink Specials:
Legendary Hot Chocolate
Great Fun & Ginger (Whiskey & Ginger)
Irish Independence (Manhattan)
$3 Green Beer
$5 Jamo Shots
$6 Jamo Mixers
Info
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
