Legendary Songwriter Greg Brown Performs at DCA; Bo Ramsey Opens

On Friday, June 21, legendary songwriter Greg Brown will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek. Opening the show and accompanying Brown during his set will be Bo Ramsey, guitarist extraordinaire and songwriter in his own right. The show will serve as the official kickoff to DCA’s 2019 Main Stage season.

Greg Brown was born in the Hacklebarney section of Iowa, where music is a way of life. Grandson of a banjo picker, son of a Holy Roller preacher, Greg Brown has spent a lifetime making music, and his songwriting and storytelling are deeply rooted in the place where he grew up.

Known for his humor, subterranean voice, and unpretentious musical vision, Greg Brown has recorded more than a dozen albums, and his songs have been performed by the likes of Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, Shawn Colvin, and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Brown’s poetic lyrics, delivered in his low thunder rumble of a baritone, are true treasures of the American heartland.

Rolling Stone calls Greg Brown “a wickedly sharp observer of the human condition.”

Many will recognize Brown’s fellow Iowan Bo Ramsey for his collaborations with artists like Lucinda Williams, Charlie Parr, and others, and Ramsey’s own list of accolades is long and impressive: Grammy-winning guitar player, two-time Grammy-nominated Producer, Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Iowa Blues Hall of Famer. Like Brown’s, Ramsey’s music is deep and evocative. Little Village Magazine writes, “Waving fields of corn, the dust off a country road, the respite that cicada-filled nights bring from muggy summer days: All of these have always been set to the tone of Bo Ramsey’s hands.”

Greg Brown’s performance is made possible with support from major sponsor Wisconsin Public Radio, as well as supporting sponsors The Cookery, The Healthy Way, Peninsula Pulse, and The White Gull Inn.

Greg Brown will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $48. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.