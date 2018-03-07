Lei Under the Stars
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Want to escape to the breathtaking beaches, rainforests and volcanoes of Hawaii for spring break without leaving home? Then head to our special event, Lei with the Stars: A Hawaiian Escape. Explore the rich culture and geography of the islands through music, tropical flowers, multimedia, indoor stargazing, and non-alcoholic drinks.
Info
Education, Kids & Family, Visual Arts