Les Miserable Dinner and Show
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Reserve your spot for an evening of great food and exceptional entertainment. Enjoy a coursed dinner followed by Les Misérables US performed at the Marcus Center For The Performing Arts, where you'll see every detail from Orchestra Seating.
Park for free in the Pfister garage and transportation to & from the show has been arranged for you.
Saturday March 31
Dinner + Les Miserables: $149 plus gratuity / plus tax
Location: Marcus Center
5:30/6PM: Three-course pre-fixe menu
7:30PM: Last shuttle leaves for The Pabst Theater
8PM: Showtime
MENU
Entrée: (Choice of one)
Herb and Mustard Crusted Atlantic Salmon
Lemon Beurre Blanc
Petit Filet Mignon
Wood Grilled, Brown Butter
Roasted Amish Coq Au Vin
Wild Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Bacon Lardons
Duo of Sides: (Choice of two)
Green Beans Almondine
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Fire Roasted Mushrooms
Truffle Spinach
Desserts: (Choice of one)
Weber’s Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
Vanilla Bean and Maple Pots De Crème
Reservations: Please contact cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com or call 414.298.3131