Les Miserable Dinner and Show

Reserve your spot for an evening of great food and exceptional entertainment. Enjoy a coursed dinner followed by Les Misérables US performed at the Marcus Center For The Performing Arts, where you'll see every detail from Orchestra Seating.

Park for free in the Pfister garage and transportation to & from the show has been arranged for you.

Saturday March 31

Dinner + Les Miserables: $149 plus gratuity / plus tax

Location: Marcus Center

5:30/6PM: Three-course pre-fixe menu

7:30PM: Last shuttle leaves for The Pabst Theater

8PM: Showtime

MENU

Entrée: (Choice of one)

Herb and Mustard Crusted Atlantic Salmon

Lemon Beurre Blanc

Petit Filet Mignon

Wood Grilled, Brown Butter

Roasted Amish Coq Au Vin

Wild Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Bacon Lardons

Duo of Sides: (Choice of two)

Green Beans Almondine

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Fire Roasted Mushrooms

Truffle Spinach

Desserts: (Choice of one)

Weber’s Carrot Cake

Chocolate Cake

Vanilla Bean and Maple Pots De Crème

Reservations: Please contact cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com or call 414.298.3131