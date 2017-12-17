Let There Be Light! w/David HB Drake (1pm)

Let There Be Light! is a concert of seasonal folk songs, popular tunes, original songs and traditional carols. The program covers the spectrum of seasonal music from little known folksongs to everyone's favorites, spiced with sing-alongs and good cheer! The program ranges from the first carol sung in North America to English wassails, French carols, memories of Christmas trees and marvelous toys. David performs on a variety of handmade folk instruments including mountain banjo, mountain dulcimer, concertina, Native American flute and guitar. Many of these songs appear on “LET THERE BE LIGHT”, CD with Elizabeth Friedman, who has often performed with David in his annual Christmas Concert at the Mitchell Park Domes.