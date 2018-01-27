"Let Music Be the Reason for a Smile" Fundraiser for Metro-Milwaukee Children with Special Needs w/Burst & Bloom, The Carolinas, 5th Gear, Prone to Sorrow & Still & Storm (5pm)

Team Bryce Foundation, Inc. is proud to present “Let Music Be the Reason For a Smile," an all-ages show and fundraiser benefiting Metro-Milwaukee charities focused on helping children with special needs. The popular annual event will be hosted at the Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee on Saturday, January 27th from 5PM to 11 PM.

Kevin Tock, president of Team Bryce Foundation, Inc., was inspired by his natural love of music, including lifelong friends from the regional music scene, to produce a memorable, one-of-a-kind event in support of children with special needs. Tock established the Team Bryce Foundation, Inc., after his son Bryce Tock sustained a critical brain injury as an infant, leaving him a paraplegic. Kevin Tock made it his personal mission to not only care for his son, but to serve and support other special needs children throughout the area in a more impactful way.

“Let Music Be the Reason For a Smile” brings top bands and artist's together to perform and help the foundation raise needed funds and awareness to promote the success of important local charities serving children with special needs. This year, five bands will be showcased, including top groups from Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago. Local radio personalities, Eric Jensen (102.9 FM) and Caryn Moczynski (91.7 FM), are the MC’s for the evening. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under. Money raised from this event is distributed to local organizations who provide services to help children with special needs, supporting a common mission.

About Team Bryce Foundation, Inc. ~ The purpose of the organization is to provide children with physical disabilities and their families the opportunity to achieve their full potential; to encourage and support their full participation in community life; to promote positive awareness of children with physical disabilities; to advocate on behalf of individuals and families with children with physical disabilities; to facilitate positive self-esteem in individuals with children with physical disabilities; and to support and facilitate the continuing medical research designed to help children with physical disabilities and their families.