Lettering & Sign Painting Workshop

Learn the art of sign writing from Jeff Williams as he shares his wealth of knowledge acquired over 37 year of working in the trade.

This 2-day hand-lettering workshop will challenge both the beginner and those wanting to take their skill to the next level.

Day 1 will cover tools of the trade, materials, supplies and how to assemble a complete sign painter’s kit. Instruction will be hands-on and participation will include drawing and hand-painting block, casual and script lettering.

Day 2 of the course will cover lettering enhancements, basic shadows, outlines, bevels, blends and other various techniques. We will learn to design a layout, make a pattern and transfer our designs to a sign. You will paint a design of your choice during the open easel time, which features group collaboration, individualized critiques and suggestions that happen in real-time as you work.

2-day workshop is $325, Register at thekingofpaint.com/classesworkshops/

Saturday, March 30 & Sunday, March 31, 2018

10am to 5pm both days (with intermission for lunch)