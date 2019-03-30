Lettering & Sign Painting Workshop
The King of Paint 3775 S. Packard Ave., Wisconsin 53235
Learn the art of sign writing from Jeff Williams as he shares his wealth of knowledge acquired over 37 year of working in the trade.
This 2-day hand-lettering workshop will challenge both the beginner and those wanting to take their skill to the next level.
Day 1 will cover tools of the trade, materials, supplies and how to assemble a complete sign painter’s kit. Instruction will be hands-on and participation will include drawing and hand-painting block, casual and script lettering.
Day 2 of the course will cover lettering enhancements, basic shadows, outlines, bevels, blends and other various techniques. We will learn to design a layout, make a pattern and transfer our designs to a sign. You will paint a design of your choice during the open easel time, which features group collaboration, individualized critiques and suggestions that happen in real-time as you work.
2-day workshop is $325, Register at thekingofpaint.com/classesworkshops/
Saturday, March 30 & Sunday, March 31, 2018
10am to 5pm both days (with intermission for lunch)