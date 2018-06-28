Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series on the City Green: The Main Squeeze w/Porky’s Groove Machine (6pm)

The Main Squeeze returns to Sheboygan this summer to headline the free Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series concert Thursday, June 28, at 6 p.m. on the new City Green located at 7th Street and New York Avenue. The outdoor event also includes family-friendly activities.

The Main Squeeze began as a party band at Indiana University in 2010 and have toured extensively ever since. Known for their spirited sets, they perform original funk fusion music. Their sound captured the attention of legendary producer and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, who then produced one of their four albums. Their 2017 release Without a Sound features a brilliantly animated YouTube video of the energetically catchy song “Sweat.”

The quintet has performed at Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Summer Camp, High Sierra, and Red Rocks, and shared the stage with The Roots, Aloe Blaccc, and Jane’s Addiction among others. Band guitarist Max Newman says, “We are devoted to making great music for people to get lost in and to feel real emotion and love, and also to dance and enjoy life.” Billboard agrees, commenting: “Funk runs deep in their DNA. Dare you not to two-step.”

Opening the show will be Porky’s Groove Machine, a “nerd funk” band that adds to the fun with its wacky costumes. Maximum Ink says, "With their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks, Appleton’s Porky's Groove Machine plays campus-ready dance-able white guy funk that is ready to help you get on with your baddest self."

Information about this and other concerts in the series is available at levittamp.org/Sheboygan or at the Arts Center (608 New York Ave.).

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs as seating is not provided. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site. No alcoholic carry-ins allowed.