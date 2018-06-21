Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series on the City Green: Boogát w/Cold Soda Club(6pm)

Boogát, a Canadian-Mexican musician from Montreal, headlines the free Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series concert Thursday, June 21, at 6 p.m. on the new City Green located at 7th Street and New York Avenue. The outdoor event also includes family-friendly activities.

Boogát brings “the serious work of an artist that doesn’t miss out on being just plain fun to listen to,” says Canadian Beats. The son of immigrant parents from Paraguay and Mexico, he was born in Quebec and moved to Montreal when his music career started. Boogát released his first full-length Spanish album, El Dorado Sunsets, in 2013, for which he won two Felix Awards. His 2016 album Neo-Reconquista won the Juno award (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy) for World Music Album of the Year.

Opening the show will be local Sheboygan band Cold Soda Club. Known for their energetic stage presence, they will perform original, alternative-rock songs.

And from 5 to 5:45 p.m. you can be among the first to see a large-scale installation by artist Diana Gabriel and the Sheboygan community. The installation is located in the alley next to the Korthals Enterprises building in the 500 block of North Eighth Street in downtown.

Information about this and other concerts in the series is available at levittamp.org/Sheboygan or at the Arts Center (608 New York Ave.).