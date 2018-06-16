Lex Allen & DJ Romke (5pm)

Come out for live music in the Fanzone!

Neo-soul-pop artist Lex Allen hits the stage at 8PM on Saturday, June 16th. Lex has been taking the Milwaukee music scene by storm with his fluid, inclusive, and empowering musical style. Learn more >> http://www.lexallenproductions.com/bio.html

DJ Romke gets the party started from 5–7PM. Chow down all day with Red Light Ramen by Ardent, FreshFin Poké, and Milwaukee Pretzel Company. World Cup matches start bright & early at 5AM! Full match schedule at nomadfanzone.com.

Plus! Catch the Vendor Village >>

Too Much Rock for One Hand

Africa Alive

The Bezert

East Side Pilates

Joaquin Rojas

Stefans Soccer

Foamation, Inc. Cheesehead Factory