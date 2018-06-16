Lex Allen & DJ Romke (5pm)
Nomad Nacional 625 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Come out for live music in the Fanzone!
Neo-soul-pop artist Lex Allen hits the stage at 8PM on Saturday, June 16th. Lex has been taking the Milwaukee music scene by storm with his fluid, inclusive, and empowering musical style. Learn more >> http://www.lexallenproductions.com/bio.html
DJ Romke gets the party started from 5–7PM. Chow down all day with Red Light Ramen by Ardent, FreshFin Poké, and Milwaukee Pretzel Company. World Cup matches start bright & early at 5AM! Full match schedule at nomadfanzone.com.
Plus! Catch the Vendor Village >>
Too Much Rock for One Hand
Africa Alive
The Bezert
East Side Pilates
Joaquin Rojas
Stefans Soccer
Foamation, Inc. Cheesehead Factory