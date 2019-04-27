APERI ANIMAM presents “Libera nos: music on tribulation & salvation,” a concert of Renaissance choral music on the Israelites’ exile to Babylon. when practicing Catholicism was punishable by death in Renaissance England, Catholic composers drew inspiration from scriptural texts on Babylonian captivity, comparing themselves to the exiled Israelites. together with other works by Thomas Tallis, Robert White, and William Byrd, artistic director Daniel Koplitz has crafted a program of settings composed on these texts and here performs them with APERI ANIMAM, recounting this profound story of suffering and deliverance.

———————

the concert will be preceded by a brief lecture given by ensemble member, Crawford Wiley, M.S.M., Director of Liturgy and Music at St Jude the Apostle Parish, and followed by a meet-and-greet reception.

———————

preferred seating: $30

general seating: $20

pay-what-you-can seating for artists & students will also be available for purchase at the door before the concert, beginning at 6:45pm.