What Lies Beneath: Photographing Shipwrecks w/ Cal Kothrade

Love photography? Find out what it takes to dive down 175 feet into icy cold waters, and bring back award-winning shots of historic shipwrecks. Cal, an internationally renowned underwater photographer, specializing in the deep, dark and cold wrecks of North America’s Great Lakes will discuss the dive equipment, training, camera gear, and skill sets required to image these eerily beautiful wrecks.

He is a board trustee of the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society and a member of the Wisconsin Underwater Archaeological Society.

At the Door Admission: $10 | Seniors/Students with IDs: $5 | Members: FREE