Light Keeper's Holiday Art Show & Sale

North Point Lighthouse and Museum 2650 N. Wahl Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Please join us for a festive gathering of artists and collectors featuring art by Julia Taylor and friends.

$10 Suggested Donation

(You can donate online or at the door)

Hors d’Oeuvres | Cash Bar | Silent Auction

FEATURED ARTISTS

Julia Taylor, Watercolors

Kristine Hinrichs, Photography

May Klisch, Watercolors

Leigh Bohne, Watercolors

Sponsored by:

Nehring's Sendik's Downer

A Branovan Company Gifts

North Point Lighthouse

For more info: keeper@northpointlighthouse.org

Parking: County Pavilion parking lot or on-street parking.

A portion of proceeds benefits the North Point Lighthouse.

Info
North Point Lighthouse and Museum 2650 N. Wahl Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Museums & Tours, Visual Arts
414-332-6754
