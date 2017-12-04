Light Keeper's Holiday Art Show & Sale
North Point Lighthouse and Museum 2650 N. Wahl Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Please join us for a festive gathering of artists and collectors featuring art by Julia Taylor and friends.
$10 Suggested Donation
(You can donate online or at the door)
Hors d’Oeuvres | Cash Bar | Silent Auction
FEATURED ARTISTS
Julia Taylor, Watercolors
Kristine Hinrichs, Photography
May Klisch, Watercolors
Leigh Bohne, Watercolors
Sponsored by:
Nehring's Sendik's Downer
A Branovan Company Gifts
North Point Lighthouse
For more info: keeper@northpointlighthouse.org
Parking: County Pavilion parking lot or on-street parking.
A portion of proceeds benefits the North Point Lighthouse.