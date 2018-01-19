[LIGHT MEDIUM] Dark: Sculpting Daylight with Architecture. Inflated Metal. Wood mesh. Glass fins. Fifteen designers explore the whimsical potential of daylight through dioramas, shadowboxes, peculiar artifacts and prototypes. Peer into rooms shaped by translucent dragon scales, porous waffle structures and gossamer cable-nets. Imagine light-baffles poised in space like a praying mantis on the hunt. Uncover a clockwork of rotating screens, embedded in cavernous apertures. Assisted by techniques of mass-customization and experimental fabrication, these designers move beyond traditional windows and skylights to ignite dreams of a sumptuous, radiant world.