Lil Rev w/Jim Liban & Jim Eannelli

LIL REV W/SPECIAL GUESTS: JIM LIBAN AND JAMES EANNELLI- FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST 8PM

$10 tickets click HERE or at the door.

An evening of songs and stories with Lil Rev plus special guests: James Eannelli on guitar, vocals, percussion and Blues Harp Legend Jim Liban!

Join Lil Rev for a real night of Wisconsin mojo, as he spins yarns, sings from the heart and weaves a tapestry of sounds on guitar, mandolin, harmonica, ukulele, mountain dulcimer and banjo. Come forth to sing, clap, dance, laugh, cry and let your worries go!

Joining Lil Rev is special guests, Blues Harp Legend Jim Liban and Milwaukee guitar maven James Eannelli (of Shivers, Colour Radio, Salt Creek and Sugar-foot fame).