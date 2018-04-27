Lindsay Kesselman sings Mr. Tambourine Man

April 27, 7:30PM

We proudly welcome celebrated vocalist Lindsay Kesselman to perform John Corigliano's Grammy-award winning "Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan" for soprano & wind ensemble!

"...a voice of goddess-like splendor" -Fanfare Magazine, 2017

A fascinating re-examination of Bob Dylan’s words, Corigliano eschews Dylan’s music and instead treats the lyrics as standalone poems--creating a space for the listener to hear famous texts like "Blowin’ in the Wind" and "Masters of War" as if for the first time.

"Soprano soloist Lindsay Kesselman made ["Mr. Tambourine Man"] her own in a performance filled with passion. Her diction was excellent and the colors of her voice really brought out the meanings of Dylan’s lyrics. There were countless moments of excellence..." -Carnegie Hall Debut, New York Concert Review

UWM Symphony Band to open the concert!

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

2419 E Kenwood Blvd

Friday, April 27, 7:30pm

General - $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $8; Students & Under 18 - Free