Liquid Bread Food Drive
Humboldt Park 3000 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 3-9pm
Help us support Hunger Task Force and Drink Brew City. Starting Thursday, July 20, drop off non-perishable food items at any MCBL brewery and receive a coupon for a half-price beer at the event. Donations also accepted the day of the event. Select from 17 unique beers from 17 different MCBL breweries while enjoying the beautiful Humboldt Park Garden.
