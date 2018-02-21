Little Hands Art Show

Showcases Kids' Creations

Children share their visions of the future at St. Ann Center exhibit

Children enrolled at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care will show off their creative side at the Little Hands Art Show from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. This first-time exhibit will be held on the veranda of the Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave.

Nearly 150 pieces will be on display, created by artists ranging from babies to 12-year-olds. Drawing on their imaginations, the children used watercolors, collage, crayons and mixed media to answer the question, “Wouldn’t it be great if…?”

The artworks will be matted for display and sale. One three-dimensional project, created by a group, will be auctioned off. Funds raised at the event will be used to purchase supplies for St. Ann Center’s youth art program and to support future public exhibits.

Susan A. Brown, a lead teacher at the campus who also has a master's degree of fine arts, explained why art is an important part of the curriculum at St. Ann Center.

“Children handle a paint brush and pencil in ways that improve their fine motor skills. Art also magnifies their creativity and gives them a powerful way to communicate and express their emotions," Brown said.

Several young artists will be on hand to discuss their creations. Refreshments will be served. For more information about the art show, call Brown at (414)977-5000 or visit https://stanncenter.org/st-ann-center-hosts-childrens-little-hands-art-show/