Little House Adventure at Old World Wisconsin

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

Step into the life of Wisconsin’s own Laura Ingalls for a day. Explore life in a one-room cabin, travel to the general store, meet Morgan Horses and practice your penmanship in a real one-room school.

For kids entering grade 3 through grade 5.

Advance registration required.

Cost: $65.00 per camper

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119 View Map
Dances & Classes, Kids & Family, Museums & Tours
262-594-6301
