Little River Band
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is On Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance