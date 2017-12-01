Live Band Karaoke

Dugout 54 5328 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Be the lead singer of your own band. From 50's through today and loaded with a 400+ song selection there is something for everyone. Whether you are crooner or a rocker, funk fanatic or grunge guru you can sing and perform some of your favorites tunes. And don't forget Dugout 54 has a fabulous Friday Fish Fry special, magnificent menu and 32 tasty craft beers on tap. Come join the party! Let's sing, dance and drink the night away.

Dugout 54 5328 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
4142591200
