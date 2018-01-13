Live from Good City Hall: Ms. Jen and Ms. Rachel (11am)

Ms. Jen and Ms. Rachel, of Ms. Jen & the Jellyfish in Good City Hall!

FREE!

Join Ms. Jen and Ms. Rachel as they bring their kindie-rock sounds and rhythms to the smaller stage! Families are encouraged to get their grooves on with this child-centered musical experience. Jen and Rachel incorporate songs from the Music for Aardvarks early childhood music program along with other family-friendly tunes. We hope to see you there!