Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee”

to Google Calendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00

Shaker's Cigar Bar 422 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee”

Every Sunday at Shaker’s 5 pm - 8 pm

422 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI

No cover

Featuring an eclectic blend of Originals & Early American Roots music

- Hokum - Hot Jazz - Honky Tonk - Jump Blues - Banjo Tangos - Boogie Woogie -

- Circus Screamers - Gypsy Folk - Murder Ballads - Parlor Rags -

- Washboard Waltzes & Vaudevillian Novelties !!! -

https://www.facebook.com/events/124194265047112/

https://www.facebook.com/ginmilljubilee/

http://

Info
Shaker's Cigar Bar 422 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance
414.272.4222
to Google Calendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee” - 2018-01-21 17:00:00