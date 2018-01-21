Live music with Prof Pinkerton’s “Gin Mill Jubilee”
Shaker's Cigar Bar 422 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Every Sunday at Shaker’s 5 pm - 8 pm
No cover
Featuring an eclectic blend of Originals & Early American Roots music
- Hokum - Hot Jazz - Honky Tonk - Jump Blues - Banjo Tangos - Boogie Woogie -
- Circus Screamers - Gypsy Folk - Murder Ballads - Parlor Rags -
- Washboard Waltzes & Vaudevillian Novelties !!! -
https://www.facebook.com/events/124194265047112/
https://www.facebook.com/ginmilljubilee/
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance