Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli 6125 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Join us at the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli for a night of stand-up comedy! Enjoy sandwiches, beverages and some of the best comedians the Milwaukee area has to offer: Matt Werner, Jeff Wheatley-Heckman and Greg Bach. Hosted and produced by West Allis' own Dana Ehrmann!
Doors at 7
Show at 8 (also when kitchen closes)
Free
21+
6125 W. Greenfield Ave.
West Allis, WI 53214
Info
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli 6125 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Comedy, Misc. Events