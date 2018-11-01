Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase

to Google Calendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli 6125 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

Join us at the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli for a night of stand-up comedy! Enjoy sandwiches, beverages and some of the best comedians the Milwaukee area has to offer: Matt Werner, Jeff Wheatley-Heckman and Greg Bach. Hosted and produced by West Allis' own Dana Ehrmann!

Doors at 7

Show at 8 (also when kitchen closes)

Free

21+

6125 W. Greenfield Ave.

West Allis, WI 53214

Info
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli 6125 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Comedy, Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Live from the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase - 2018-11-01 20:00:00