Living Activism benefit concert at The Coffee House
Plymouth Church 2717 E. Hampshire Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Our December Living Activism concert will feature spirited spoken word and musical performances by board members and friends of The Coffee House for the benefit of the Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, in honor of Anita Zeidler. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00. Doors open at 7:30. More information at www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.
Plymouth Church 2717 E. Hampshire Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
