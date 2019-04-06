Living Activism at The Coffee House

Tonight’s Living Activism benefit concert features the wonderful voice of jazz/blues singer and storyteller Adekola Adedapo and the amazing percussion of Jahmes Finlayson. Proceeds will help the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary to create a daytime refuge/resource center within the 53206 zip code. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation of $5-$15. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.