Living Activism at The Coffee House

The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Tonight’s Living Activism benefit concert features the wonderful voice of jazz/blues singer and storyteller Adekola Adedapo and the amazing percussion of Jahmes Finlayson. Proceeds will help the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary to create a daytime refuge/resource center within the 53206 zip code. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation of $5-$15. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

Info

Activist, Benefits / Charity, Concerts
414-534-4612
