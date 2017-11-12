Living Activism Fundraiser: Milwaukee High School of the Arts Chorus

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

The Coffee House proudly presents

Living Activism Fundraiser benefitting the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary featuring the Milwaukee High School of the Arts Chorus

When:                         Sunday, November 12, 2017

Where:                       The Coffee House

                                    1905 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI                               

Time:              7:00 PM

Admission:      freewill donation

