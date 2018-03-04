Living Activism Series: Benefit for The Friendship Club of Northern Ozaukee

Living Activism at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Sunday, March 4, 2018 from 7-9:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). A free-will offering is requested at the door.

Tonight’s concert benefits The Friendship Club of Northern Ozaukee, which nurtures the spiritual growth of people with intellectual disabilities in the context of meaningful personal relationships. Featured artist The String A Long Band covers music by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, John Denver, Roy Orbison, and others! All proceeds support The Friendship Club. For additional information, go to http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com.