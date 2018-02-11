Living Activism Series: Casa Kemnitz Jam for Casa Maria w/Brett Kemnitz & Coffee House Friends

Living Activism at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7 p.m. Free will donation at door.

Tonight’s Living Activism features the Casa Kemnitz Jam for Casa Maria, with Brett Kemnitz, Coffee House friends, and whoever shows up with their acoustic instrument or voice! All proceeds go to Casa Maria, an intentional community in the Catholic Worker tradition providing food, clothing, and short-term housing to those in need. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com