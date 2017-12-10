Living Activism Series: Matt MF Tyner, Dean Richard & Julie Lovely Thompson
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
The Coffee House proudly presents its December Living Activism Series concert feat:
Matt MF Tyner, Dean Richard, and Julie Lovely Thompson
Benefiting: The Homeless Veterans’ Initiative
When: Sunday, December 10, 2017
Where: The Coffee House
1905 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Time: 7:00 PM
Admission: free will donation
Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance