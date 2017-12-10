Living Activism Series: Matt MF Tyner, Dean Richard & Julie Lovely Thompson

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

The Coffee House proudly presents its December Living Activism Series concert feat:

Matt MF Tyner, Dean Richard, and Julie Lovely Thompson

Benefiting:                  The Homeless Veterans’ Initiative

When:                          Sunday, December 10, 2017

Where:                         The Coffee House

                                                1905 W. Wisconsin Ave.

                                                Milwaukee, WI 53233

Time:                           7:00 PM

Admission:                  free will donation

