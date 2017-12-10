Liz DeYoe album release show

"The Fool’s Journey: Solo" is Liz DeYoe’s debut album released on November 17th, 2017. The album is part of a larger project titled "The Fool’s Journey" where Liz composes pieces of music inspired by the 78 individual tarot cards. This album includes 8 solo guitar and 2 guitar duet pieces composed in a jazz and fingerstyle blend taking influence from Marc Ribot, Leo Brouwer and John Zorn. Join Liz on Sunday December 10th at Art Bar for a night of guitar and tarot.