Local Farmer Open House

Your once-a-year opportunity to talk with local farmers and arrange to conveniently buy their farm-fresh produce (and more). Find the farm that’s right for you.

Learn about their variety of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription options -- and get regular deliveries of boxes directly from your farmer.

Be sure to attend the free workshops:

• CSA Basics (11:30am or 1:30pm) Learn how Community Supported Agriculture works (including Workplace CSAs) and how to select the farm subscription that’s right for you. Find out about special funds, rebate and payment options that accommodate households on a tight budget

• Cooking from your CSA Box (12:30 pm) Pick up recipes and tips on how to prepare quick healthy meals.

Event is free. Lunch will be available for purchase from Milwaukee Localicious