Local Farmer Open House

Know your farmer. Know your food. This event is your once-a-year opportunity to talk with local farmers, hear about their growing practices, and learn about their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription options. Sign up to get local deliveries of boxes of farm-fresh healthful produce and more. Explore the benefits of convenient Workplace CSA deliveries. Buy lunch. Visit the Resource Table. Take a short workshop:

CSA Basics –11:30 am

Jamie Ferschinger, of the Urban Ecology Center, will explain how Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) works and how to select the farm subscription that’s right for you. Learn how to start a Workplace CSA.

Cooking Demo - 1:00 pm

Local Chef - Using farm fresh ingredients

Cooking From Your CSA Box --12:15 pm or 2:00 pm

How to efficiently use the contents of a weekly CSA box to prepare quick healthy meals. Recipes, tips and resources for cooking seasonally from scratch will be provided.

CSA Q & A - 2:30pm

A time to ask your questions about CSA membership.

Free event!