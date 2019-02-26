Locked Out: Solutions to the Black Homeownership Decline

Historically African-Americans have been 'locked out' of homeownership due to redlining, discrimination in lending and disparities in homebuyer education.

This panel seeks to find solutions by engaging thought leaders on the issue.

Join us as we discuss this important issue with:

Adam Carr Deputy Director for community engagement, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Danell Cross Executive Director, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, Inc.

William Tisdale President & CEO, Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council

Dorothy York Associate director, ACTS Housing (Moderator)

5 p.m. Mingling, light refreshments

5:30 p.m. Opening Remarks by Wisconsin historian Clayborn Benson and panel discussion