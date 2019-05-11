The Long and Winding Road - Choral Arts concert

The Choral Arts Society (CAS) will present The Long and Winding Road, the music of the Beatles, in the EAA Chapter 838 Museum, Racine. The full chorus, plus strings, horns, and rock ensemble will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the eponymous Lennon & McCartney song. CAS will offer favorite tunes in a variety of styles, from acapella chorus to the complete complement of voices and instruments.

The audience will be treated to special guests Marvin Dykhuis and Mark Paffrath of Marvin and the Dogs, Hans Mayer, John Traylor, and Randy Fischer, plus Curt Hanrahan and an eclectic ensemble of dynamic and accomplished performers. Lennon and McCartney’s songwriting, made famous by one of the most trailblazing bands of the 20th century, touches many moods and emotions. The evening will offer poignant ballads like “Here, There, and Everywhere,” fun and humorous ditties like “Yellow Submarine,” and rocking refrains like “Hey Jude.”