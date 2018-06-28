June 28, 2018 – September 16, 2018

Look here! is a collaboration between the UWM Libraries and artists from RedLine Milwaukee and the UWM Peck School of the Arts. Organized by Ann Hanlon, Marc Tasman, and Max Yela, the project asks artists to create works that reimagine, transform, and engage with the Libraries' unique archival, special, and digital collections in ways that bring new light and creative perspectives to these rare and unique materials.

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 28 - 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. | Free Admission

Participating Artists

Jake Hill, Madeline Martin, Jill Sebastian, Dara Larson, Cynthia Hayes, Nirmal Raja, Marc Tasman, Clayton Haggarty, Anja Sieger, Melissa Wagner-Lawler, Stephanie Copoulos-Selle, Laj Waghray, Rebecca Holderness, and Andrew Miller.

More about Look Here!, including interviews with the artists is available at the link below.

Learn More

Walk and Talk Series

Join representatives from UWM Libraries' distinctive collectons along with artists in Look Here! as they discuss their work in the show, their approach to the Look Here! project, and the Libraries' perspective on the benefits of the collaborative process. Free for UWM faculty, staff, students and those paying general admission to the museum.

Milwaukee Digital: Reinterpreting Local Spaces

July 5, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Abigail Nye, Head of UWM Archives, Ann Hanlon, Head of UWM Libraries' Digital Collections, and Look Here! artists Marc Tasman, Clayton Haggarty, and Jake Hill

Maps and Artifacts: Mining the Collections of the American Geographical Society Library

August 1, 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Marcy Bidney, Curator of American Geographical Society Library, and Look Here! artists Jill Sebastian, Nirmal Raja, Anja Notanja Sieger, Madeline Martin

The Contents of Books: Reprocessing Pattern and Image

August 8, 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Max Yela, Head of UWM Libraries Special Collections, and Look Here! artists Laj Waghray, Melissa Wagner-Lawler, and Stephanie Copoulos-Selle

Curatorial Walk Throughs

Guided tour of the exhibition with a member of our curatorial staff

July 26 - 6:00 p.m.

August 8 - 1:00 p.m.

August 23 - 6:00 p.m. - Thursday night in the garden following

September 5 - 1:00 p.m.