Los Hijos De Yemayá : A Bilingual Theatre Performance

Carroll University - Dorothy Goff Frisch Recital Hall 218 N. East Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186

Come to the Shattuck Recital Hall to witness this stunning convocation featuring a professional Afro-Cuban dancer and drummer, brought to you by Carroll University's Spanish and Theatre programs.

For more information about this bilingual performance, contact Dr. Elena De Costa at edecosta@carrollu.edu.

View Map
Theater & Dance
