Lost in Home- An original play by Ms. Lotus Fanhk
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Ms. Lotus Fankh enters the realm of playwright with the debut of her original play Lost in Home. Lost in Home is a story about a young woman learning to face the truth of her self harm. In the play Fankh tackles navigating the treacherous waters of eating disorders and friendship.
Cast & Crew
Dana Elyse Smith
Katie Avila
Vee Adams
Pryscilla Balladares
Following the play there will be an intimate talk back with Ms. Lotus Fankh and nutritionist, Author Bridgett L. Wilder, "Why Me? A Question I Refuse to Ask God".
Be sure to stick around to celebrate life at the dance party to follow. $10 for the play and dance, $5 dance only. RSVP at https://community.nostudios.com/networks/events/18927
Stick around to watch No Seatbelts and DJ DRiPSweat
For more information on Ms. Lotus Fankh, view her blog at http://www.lotusfankh.com/blog
In partnership with Heard Space Arts Collective