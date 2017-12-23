Lovanova w/Staff & DJ Paul H

It’s the holiday season and time to dance your elfin-self to the sounds of Lovanova and Staff at Sabbatic this Saturday, December 23.

Lovanova sashays from loungy prog-rock to soul-infused jazz with a sophisticated vibe. Driven by veteran producer and engineer Paul “Evil” Kneevers on Hammond organ, he is joined by equally seasoned musicians Sean Williamson on guitar, Joe Sanfelippo on bass, and Rory Harding on drums.

Fronted by Ian Phillips on keyboards and vocals with Srijan Sen on guitar, Staff are a five-piece band who describe their sound as “an effort to add to the sonic landscape sounds that don't exist.” They make intelligent, complex, and groove-driven compositions with evocative lyrics and poetic, driving hooks.

DJ Paul Hildenbrand will round the night out with his characteristic aplomb and tunes that keep the dance floor going. The show begins at 10pm and will be accompanied by an Xmas Cookie Smorgasbord.