“LOVE IS IN THE AIR” Artisan Pop up Event

Red Line Tavern

1200 N. Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI

Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 5-8pm

Come out and join us for an evening of fun…Local artisans selling their creations just in time for Valentine's Day. Artisans will include: BeThat..(handmade Artisan Jewelry), Needles & Strands, Mystery Garden Beach Collections, Little Pineapple Shop (handmade soaps and balms), Third Wind 33 (jewelry and Hats), Lo’s Doggie Delights, Broken Wing Workshop (Birdhouses) Fay Liberty Fiber Arts and C&D Works (Repurposed Home décor)

Along with all these great Artisans, Red Line Tavern is donating proceeds from “Hearts for Vets” and the drink specials to: Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin / Veterans Village. “Hearts for Vets” will allow each purchaser to buy a heart for $5 (these will be hung in the Red Line through March 4) Drink specials will include a special decadent cocktail and a Bucket Drink Special… Buy 3 get 1 Free – Any Beer.

All proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin/Veterans Village in Racine.

Come out and join us for some fun, shopping, drink specials and supporting our Vets!

Event organized by: C&D Works Presents: To receive updates on more C&D Works events please join our FB Page: http://www.facebook.com/canddworks/