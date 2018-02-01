For the Love of Ladies with special guest Trish McEvoy NYC Beauty Team

Indigo Blu 'MKE Mercantile' is teaming up with Trish McEvoy to host a fabulous trunk show to give yourself a little Love leading up to Valentine's!

During this official Trish Power of Makeup® Party you will discover what’s new, have the opportunity to replenish your essentials, and learn Trish’s effortless techniques for looking your radiant, all-day best.

Please contact us via email or phone to book your appointment with the Trish McEvoy Team. We will be taking appointments as below:

Feb 1st: 2pm to 7pm

Feb 2nd: 9am to 2.30pm

Contact: Wren Solares or Barbara Berg via email

Email: indigoblumke@gmail.com

We will also be hosting a private trunk show on February 1st from 4pm to 8pm including locally made & vintage jewelry, lingerie & more! An exclusive glimpse at new designs for the Spring/Summer season!

Enjoy Happy Hour at The Iron Horse and a night out with the ladies!