For the Love of Ladies with special guest Trish McEvoy NYC Beauty Team

Branded at the Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Indigo Blu 'MKE Mercantile' is teaming up with Trish McEvoy to host a fabulous trunk show to give yourself a little Love leading up to Valentine's!

During this official Trish Power of Makeup® Party you will discover what’s new, have the opportunity to replenish your essentials, and learn Trish’s effortless techniques for looking your radiant, all-day best.

Please contact us via email or phone to book your appointment with the Trish McEvoy Team. We will be taking appointments as below:

Feb 1st: 2pm to 7pm

Feb 2nd: 9am to 2.30pm

Contact: Wren Solares or Barbara Berg via email

Email: indigoblumke@gmail.com

We will also be hosting a private trunk show on February 1st from 4pm to 8pm including locally made & vintage jewelry, lingerie & more! An exclusive glimpse at new designs for the Spring/Summer season!

Enjoy Happy Hour at The Iron Horse and a night out with the ladies!

