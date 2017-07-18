Fusing events from the life of Dorothy Day, co-founder of the Catholic Worker Movement, This Other Love remembers Day as a common-law wife expecting her first child in a cottage on the beach of Staten Island. A surprise visit from Peter Maurin, eccentric activist and future co-founder, revives Day’s passion to work with the poor. Her struggle to take heart, overcome objections and follow God’s call is the focus of this lyrical and lovely play, a world premiere at Acacia.