Don your favorite Hawaiian shirt, say aloha to patio season and raise money for a good cause at “Luau Charity Benefit at The Outsider Rooftop” on Sunday, May 5th from 1-4PM. Our 9th floor rooftop will be outfitted in tiki décor while bartenders pour tropical cocktails amidst the Milwaukee skyline and beats by DJ Trew and Drummer Jonathan Marks—all in the name of charity! 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit “Chefs Cycle: No Kid Hungry,” a three-day cycling endurance event to end childhood hunger. Executive Chef Heather Terhune will craft a Polynesian feast to complement frozen beverages, Pineapple Daiquiris, Rye Tais and Rum Highballs. The cost is $30/person, which includes food and one welcome cocktail. Tickets can be purchased here: https://theoutsiderchefscycleluau.eventbrite.com

Chefs Cycle: No Kid Hungry is a fundraising endurance event produced by the national non-profit, No Kid Hungry, that strives to end childhood hunger in America by inviting members of the culinary community to partake in a three-day, 300-mile ride throughout Santa Rosa, California, May 14-16, 2019. Tre Rivali and The Outsider General Manager Joseph Adamczak will ride on Team Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group. http://www.chefscycle.org/