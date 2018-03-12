Lucius w/Ethan Gruska

Fronted by the enchanting Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, Lucius has drawn acclaim for powerful songs showcasing taut hooks, along with their mesmerizing stage presence and bold visual aesthetics. The New York Times described Wolfe and Laessig’s vocals as being “especially gorgeous,” while Rolling Stone says Lucius is “powerful enough to knock you over.” Talented multi-instrumentalists Peter Lalish and Dan Molad round out the group.