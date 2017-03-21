The Lumineers w/ Kaleo and Susto

Event time: 9p.m.

Lest anybody thought that old-timey fedoras and suspenders had gone out of fashion, Denver’s acoustic folk-rock trio The Lumineers proved them wrong in the summer of 2012 as their self-titled debut album shot up the Billboard charts—thanks in part to constant radio play and TV commercial exposure. It helped that the group’s tunes are as catchy as they are simple: Their foot-stomper, “Ho Hey,” has proven to be one of the most memorable hits of the latest folk revival. In the wake of that song’s success, so many other groups borrowed that tune’s jovial spirit that The Lumineers distanced themselves from that sound on their 2016 follow-up album, Cleopatra , a decidedly mellowed, almost solemn record that cuts out the band’s once-signature “heys!” and “hos!”

