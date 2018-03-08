Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $25.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

Generously sponsored by Norton's Dry Dock!

Lúnasa is composed of Kevin Crawford (flutes, low whistles and tin whistles), Trevor Hutchinson (double bass), Ed Boyd (guitar), Seán Smyth (fiddle and low whistle) and Cillian Vallely (uilleann pipes and low whistles). The band is internationally acknowledged as being the finest traditional Irish instrumental outfit of recent times.

They are renowned for their stunning shows honed by superb musicianship and a constant touring cycle. They have performed over 1,500 shows across 36 countries since the band formed in 1997. The band has appeared at internationally renowned venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, National Concert Hall (Dublin), Sydney Opera House and Moscow International House of Music. They have been invited to appear at the White House.