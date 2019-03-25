Lunch & Learn: Let's Taco-bout it!
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
We all love Tacos – but how did this Latin American street food become of the most popular foods in the U.S.? Why are tortillas and tacos so vital to to the various cultures of Latin America? Learn more about the cultural history of this culinary treat. How has the industry evolved and incorporated other cultures? Try tacos from several local taco experts while learning the real scoop behind our love of this culinary delight.
Info
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Misc. Events