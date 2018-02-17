Lupinare w/Evacuate The Earth & Ficti
Sabbatic 700 S 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Second of a 3 show weekend. featuring Lupinare,
This is Lupinare's public debut and each show will feature a new CD single that will be free with admission. 21+ w/ $5 cover charge. This weekend is also a celebration of the 1 year Wedding Anniversary of Lupinare Lead Singer Paul Kneevers & Kat Kneevers.
*FEATURED CD SINGLE - Limbo and Food, Shelter, b/w Loathing
- Friday - Idiot Box b/w Bunny Killer
- Sunday - Nothing You Say b/w Hipster Porn
Lupinare:
https://lupinare.bandcamp.com/
Evacuate the Earth
https://evacuatetheearthmusic.bandcamp.com/
Ficti
Sorry No Links