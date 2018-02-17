Lupinare w/Evacuate The Earth & Ficti

Second of a 3 show weekend. featuring Lupinare,

This is Lupinare's public debut and each show will feature a new CD single that will be free with admission. 21+ w/ $5 cover charge. This weekend is also a celebration of the 1 year Wedding Anniversary of Lupinare Lead Singer Paul Kneevers & Kat Kneevers.

*FEATURED CD SINGLE - Limbo and Food, Shelter, b/w Loathing

- Friday - Idiot Box b/w Bunny Killer

- Sunday - Nothing You Say b/w Hipster Porn

Lupinare:

https://lupinare.bandcamp.com/

Evacuate the Earth

https://evacuatetheearthmusic.bandcamp.com/

Ficti

Sorry No Links