Lupinare w/ZÖR, Astro Kadaver & Allentine
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
First of a 3 show weekend. featuring Lupinare,
This is Lupinare's public debut and each show will feature a new CD single that will be free with admission. 21+ w/ $5 cover charge. This weekend is also a celebration of the 1 year Wedding Anniversary of Lupinare Lead Singer Paul Kneevers & Kat Kneevers.
*FEATURED CD SINGLE - Idiot Box b/w Bunny Killer
- Saturday - Limbo and Food, Shelter, b/w Loathing
- Sunday - Nothing You Say b/w Hipster Porn
Lupinare:
https://lupinare.bandcamp.com/
ZÖR
https://youtu.be/aDuRXndLUQE
https://zorcore.bandcamp.com/
Astro Kadaver
Sorry No Links
Allantide
https://www.reverbnation.com/allantide