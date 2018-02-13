Luther Memorial Spaghetti Dinner
Luther Memorial Church 2840 S. 84th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53227
All you can eat Spaghetti Dinner, includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian Bread, homemade desserts. Spaghetti by Filippo's Restaurant. Vegan and gluten free are available. Handicap accessible. Tickets $9.00 adults, $5.00 Children, Children under 3 eat free. Tickets are available in advance at the Church on Sunday am 8:30 - 10, or at the door. Bake sale and Raffle: Raffle items include Packer football, Brewer items, Harley Davidson, Matt Kenseth items. Valentine Baskets, Christmas baskets, Gift cards, and much more.
Info
Kids & Family